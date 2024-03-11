Rajasthan CM Thanks PM Modi, HM Shah On Implementing CAA In The Country

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country.

The Chief Minister said, "The decision of the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is commendable."

"#CAA is a humanitarian law through which the oppressed Hindu and minority communities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will pave the way to realise their years-long dream of Indian citizenship by providing them a dignified life," he added.

On behalf of all the countrymen, I express my gratitude to the Government of India, including Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and Home Minister @AmitShah ji, said Chief Minister Sharma.