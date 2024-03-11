Peru’S Fujimori’S Shift To Digital Influence After Prison Release

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alberto Fujimori, a longstanding influential figure in Peruvian politics, has transitioned into a social media influencer, launching Twitter and TikTok accounts.









Following release from Barbadillo prison, upheld by Constitutional Court, ratified humanitarian pardon by ex-President Kuczynski in 2017.









Critics decried his release as a sham, contrasting his prison departure's frail image with his current lively online persona.



Fujimori's return to the public eye and political discourse sparked debate.









Initially focusing on health, he later reentered politics, confirming an alliance with President Dina Boluarte's administration.















These actions suggest continued political influence and possibly future electoral strategies for the Fujimorist party, Fuerza Popular.



His active return to politics at 85 and swift recovery have faced scrutiny, particularly from families affected by his regime.



Fujimori's active social media presence, contrasted with frail court appearances, is criticized as evasive of full accountability.



Peruvian state must report to Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Fujimori's release, challenging international mandates.



Fujimori's growing TikTok following, nearing 60,000, illustrates his persistent impact and the ongoing debate over his legacy.







MENAFN11032024007421016031ID1107963409