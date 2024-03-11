TAP Air Portugal Shines As Leading Airline To Africa And South America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TAP Air Portugal has established itself as a frontrunner in connecting Europe with Africa and South America, securing prestigious accolades for its service.



The airline's success at the World Travel Awards (WTA ) and MICE Awards in Berlin spotlights its significant role in the aviation industry, especially in enhancing connectivity between these regions.









TAP Air Portugal's seventh consecutive win for best European flight connections to Africa and South America highlights its superior service commitment.























Top European MICE airline , showcasing excellence in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, solidifying industry leadership.























TAP links Porto and Lisbon to key African destinations, with 85 weekly flights to Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, and more.























Noteworthy dedication to Brazil, with plans to increase weekly flights from 80 to 96 by 2024, strengthening its role.









Additionally, TAP's operations in South America, like the direct flights to Venezuela, showcase its broadening footprint.



World Travel Awards, dubbed tourism's Oscars, consistently recognize TAP Air Portugal's contribution to global tourism.









Year after year, this array of awards underscores TAP's commitment to connecting continents and enhancing global travel experiences.

















TAP Air Portugal's awards highlight dedication to excellence, making it a top choice for international travelers and the MICE sector.

















In short, TAP sets standards for air travel, fostering global connections, and promising growth and innovation in aviation.









MENAFN11032024007421016031ID1107963407