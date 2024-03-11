Paiter Suruí Tribe Launches Brazil’S First Indigenous Ethno-Tourism Agency

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paiter Suru group pioneers "Yabnaby: Paiter Suru Tourist Space," Brazil's first indigenous-led ethno-tourism venture in the Amazon.









Covering 224,000 hectares of "Sete de Setembro" land, it offers travelers an authentic immersion into indigenous culture and traditions.









Selected for 2023 funding by the "Priority Program for Bioeconomy" (PPBio), the project highlights leveraging Amazon's bioeconomic potential.









Almir Suruí, an internationally recognized indigenous leader, spearheads the agency, benefiting from a 522,000 Brazilian Reais investment from PPBio for crafting a strategic business plan.









The agency, set to start in early 2025 with bases in Cacoal and Porto Velho, aims to blend virtual and physical tourism experiences.







It offers a real taste of the Amazon, curated by the Paiter Suruí community, with interactive storytelling, traditional cuisine, dances, and nature excursions.

















Almir Suru's 2000s vision aims for job creation, income generation, and environmental/cultural awareness promotion.









It symbolizes a vital stride towards community empowerment and heritage preservation.









Idesam's sustainable production chains aid poverty alleviation and forest preservation. PPBio invests R$129 million in diverse Amazon projects.

















This initiative showcases ethno-tourism's role in fostering environmental stewardship, community development, and cultural appreciation.



It could set a precedent for similar models across the Amazon and beyond.









