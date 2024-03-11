UN Supports Afghan Women's Trade Through Exhibition Initiative

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Tabasum Nasiry

The Women's section of the United Nations announced its support for 40 female entrepreneurs across 20 provinces of Afghanistan to showcase their products after the four-day exhibition between Afghanistan and Iran.

Organization, on Monday, March 11, through a message on its social media platform X, announced the end of the joint four-day exhibition between Afghanistan and Iran under the name“Intercontinental National and International Exhibition.”

The Women's section of the United Nations emphasized that“the talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and expertise of Afghan women” were showcased from the 7th to the 10th of March in Kabul.

The joint exhibition between Afghanistan and Iran commenced on Thursday, the 7th of March, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, aiming to partner experiences between traders and enhance trade exchanges between the two countries.

The report from the Women's section of the United Nations states that this exhibition helps female entrepreneurs showcase their products and promote their businesses.

This comes as women's interest in artistic endeavors and small businesses such as tailoring, weaving, and opening restaurants has increased in the country.

It is worth noting that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and several other human rights-supporting organizations have emphasized the economic empowerment of women in Afghanistan.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, over the past two years, they have supported thousands of female entrepreneurs to expand the cycle of empowerment and create job opportunities in Afghanistan.

This comes as female entrepreneurs in Afghanistan have consistently called for more support for women in business in the country.

