Afghanistan's Exports Total $134 Million In The Current Month Amid Economic Challenges: Authority

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The National Statistics and Information Authority recently announced that Afghanistan had exports worth $134 million in February and March of 2024.

This authority released statistical data on Monday, indicating that the total value of the country's exports in the month of February-march of 2024 amounted to $134.1 million, while the total value of imports reached $793.5 million.

The statement from this authority mentions that the total value of the country's exports in February –March of the previous year amounted to $176.7 million; an analysis of the figures shows that exports were $42.6 million higher compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the National Statistics and Information Authority added that the total value of the country's imports in the month of February-March last year amounted to $694.6 million, which marks an increase of $98.9 million in import value in the current year.

It is worth mentioning that the statistics released by this authority indicate that the highest exports in the current and previous year were to Pakistan, India, and the United Arab Emirates, while the highest imports in the same period for last year were from Pakistan, Iran, and China.

Since the Taliban assumed control of the country, Afghanistan has faced a dire humanitarian crisis exacerbated by widespread inflation. The abrupt change in governance has disrupted essential services and led to a sharp increase in prices for basic goods and commodities. This inflationary pressure has pushed many Afghan families deeper into poverty, with access to food, healthcare, and education becoming increasingly challenging.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains precarious, with millions of people facing food insecurity, displacement, and limited access to essential services. Humanitarian organizations have highlighted the urgent need for international assistance to address the escalating crisis, including support for food aid, healthcare provision, and shelter for displaced populations. The combination of economic instability, political uncertainty, and conflict has further strained an already vulnerable population, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated efforts to alleviate the suffering of Afghan civilians.

