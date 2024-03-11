Alba And EGA Sign Technology Service Agreement For Bahraini Company's Reduction Line 6

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world's largest aluminium smelters, and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the UAE outside of oil and gas, have recently inked a Technology Services Agreement for Alba's Reduction Line 6.

The Agreement encompasses both onsite and remote assistance wherein EGA will provide Alba's Reduction Line 6 with technical support services, monitoring services as well as operational consultation. The agreement also covers operational and process audits, technical training workshops, as well as hands-on operation support among others.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:“Alba's Reduction Line 6 is a success story built upon the foundation of our exceptional local talent and bolstered by EGA's DX+ Ultra technology playing a role in it.

We are excited to build on our partnership with EGA through this technical services agreement as it will enable our human talent to continuously benefit from EGA's DX+ Ultra advancements and achieve our sustainability objectives.”

Commenting on this occasion, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, stated:“EGA's longstanding partnership with Alba reflects the vision of our wise leadership to deepen the dynamic relations between our two countries. We are pleased to extend our technology and know-how provision to Aluminium Bahrain and further build on the success of Reduction Line 6 built with EGA technology. Our partnership is grounded in shared values and commitment to advancing sustainable development. At EGA, we have been developing our own technology for more than 30 years. EGA's bold aspiration is to innovate the future of aluminium production and cement our position as the technology partner of choice for our industry.”

Commissioned on 13 December 2018 and gradually ramped up over the course of 2019, Alba's Reduction Line 6 has brought the Company's nameplate production capacity to more than 1.6 million metric tonnes per annum.