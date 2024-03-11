NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION's PORTFOLIO GROWS WITH FOUR STATE-OF-THE-ART SCHOOLS NOW IN THE UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) NAE schools redefine academic excellence with exceptional teaching, cutting-edge facilities, and a unique learning approach that consistently deliver outstanding results.

As the world's leading premium international schools organisation, Nord Anglia Education (NAE) continues to set the standard for outstanding education. Renowned for its strong academic foundations, cutting-edge technology and facilities, exceptional teaching methodologies and a unique learning structure, NAE ensures that every moment in a child's education counts, fostering an environment where students achieve more than they ever imagined.

Under the Nord Anglia umbrella of 87 schools worldwide, there are now four schools in the UAE that offer a comprehensive educational experience tailored to meet the unique needs of each student. Committed to delivering a world-class education, these institutions include Nord Anglia International School Dubai, The British International School Abu Dhabi, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, and the latest jewel in the crown, Swiss International School Dubai.

Embracing diversity and personalised learning, NAE ensures that students thrive academically, socially, and personally. The schools boast more than 100 nationalities, with Swiss International School Dubai standing out as a bilingual IB World School offering curriculum options in English, French, and German.

Also recognised as one of the top schools globally, Swiss International School Dubai offers a unique boarding experience, setting it apart as one of only two institutions in the UAE. Equipped with outstanding sports, collaborations and leisure facilities, including partnerships with the Speedo Swim Academy and AIS Athletics Academy on site, the school ensures holistic development beyond the classroom.

In the heart of Al Barsha, Nord Anglia International School Dubai cemented its status as one of the best schools in the Middle East by Carfax Education's leading international guide, The Schools Index. Well known for integrating cutting-edge technology and facilities into its teaching approach, the school also fosters creativity, innovation, and a bespoke learning experience.

Judged 'Outstanding' by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), The British International School Abu Dhabi prepares students for success in life with its exceptional educational offerings. The school's qualifications include the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IB) and the Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) Diploma, with BTEC IT and BTEC Sport due to arrive in the next academic year.

As an impressive purpose-built school on Al Reem Island, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, is known for its unique and flexible learning programme, aligned with children's natural rhythm throughout the day. The school also boasts ultramodern science labs, a 500-seat auditorium, and state-of-the-art sports facilities.

“Nord Anglia Education is known for its outstanding schools in more than 30 countries around the world. Our students enjoy a world-class education that empowers them to shape their own futures,” said Rob Walls, Nord Anglia Education's Head of Middle East.“A Nord Anglia education in the United Arab Emirates ensures that every child leaves our schools with the skills, strengths and drive to be happy, healthy and successful, and confidently prepared for whatever they choose to be or do in life next,” Walls added.

