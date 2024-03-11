Iraq Advances Agri Sector With New Fertiliser Facilities

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has opened two major new fertiliser production facilities in Basra.

The phosphates (DAP) plant was developed by AAA Holding Group , led by CEO Dr. Amet Selman. With a capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year, this extension marks a critical step towards enhancing the support for the Iraqi agriculture sector, which is pivotal for the country's sustainability and food security.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, it will eliminate the need for fertiliser imports, resulting in a significant cost savings.

A separate urea plant, managed by the General Company for Southern Fertilisers (part of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals), will produce 1,000 tons per day.

The new development highlights the collaborative efforts between the Iraqi government and the private sector in driving economic growth and diversification.

AAA Holding Group commented:

"The initiative is a beacon of progress, promising to deliver substantial benefits for farmers, increase crop yields, and ultimately contribute to the nation's food security objectives.

"The project embodies the spirit of innovation and resilience, aiming to cater to the increasing demands of the agricultural sector for high-quality fertiliser. By significantly ramping up production, Iraq is positioning itself as a key player in the regional agricultural landscape, fostering growth and development within the sector.

"Furthermore, this project has garnered attention from the AI committee, reflecting the importance of technological advancement and digital transformation in modernising Iraq's industrial and agricultural sectors. The committee recognises the pivotal role of such developments in setting a benchmark for innovation and efficiency in the region."

(Sources: Media Office of the Prime Minister; Ministry of Industry; AAA Holding Group)

