J&K Readies For LS Polls With 86.39 Lakh Voters

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole said in a meeting held here that efforts have been made to establish pink booths dedicated to women, booths tailored for disabled individuals, and separate booths designated for youth in every district.

Moreover, specific polling stations will be staffed solely by women polling personnel, while others will be manned exclusively by personnel with disabilities. Additionally, booths will be operated by youth under 25 years who have served in government roles for at least three years.

“Stringent training has been provided to all polling personnel, ranging from District Election Officers to Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and police officers, ensuring their preparedness for the electoral process. Training sessions have been conducted in three phases at the district level to equip personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge,” CEO said.

It was informed further that with an electorate of 86.39 lakh voters, including 2.31 lakh new voters, across 11,629 polling stations, comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of elections. Notably, 629 new polling centers have been established to accommodate the growing voter base. Additionally, measures such as the provision of reserve Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines have been put in place to address any technical contingencies. Furthermore, the possibility of installing GPS devices on election vehicles is being explored, enabling real-time tracking and monitoring of their movements.“This initiative aims to enhance logistical efficiency and ensure the timely transportation of essential election equipment, including EVM machines,” officials said. (

