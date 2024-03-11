Gulmarg Receives Fresh Snowfall, Wet Weather Likely Till Mar 14: Met

Occasional sunshine was witnessed in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir and other areas till this afternoon following which the Gulmarg started receiving fresh snowfall, bringing down the mercury at several places.

However, rains lashed Srinagar and other areas this evening.

The rains and snow has occurred under the influence of Western Disturbance that affected J&K today, the officials in the MeT said, adding that one more WD is affecting J&K in the next few days.

Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy tomorrow on March 12 while on March 13, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places with thunder and lightning accompanied by gusty winds.

On March 14, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light rain and snow at few places.

Nonetheless, he said that from March 15 to March 20, the weather would remain generally dry.

The weatherman has also issued an advisory in view of the forecast, saying that the public over hilly areas are advised not to venture in avalanche prone areas & sloppy areas, appealing them to follow avalanche warnings & advisories.

Moreover, the farmers have been advised to resume farm operations.

