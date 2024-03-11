Ramazan In Kashmir Starts From Today

“The first day of the fasting month of Ramazan will be on Tuesday in J&K. The Crescent moon has been sighted and there is enough evidence,” Grand Mufti Nasir-ul Islam announced on Monday.

Notably, dates and watermelons have flooded the markets of Kashmir as the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasts of Ramazan

starts.

Shops and handcart vendors have prominently displayed the dates and watermelons as their sales are expected to pick up with the start of holy month.

For Kashmiris, dates and watermelons have been the preferred food to break the fast with.

However, the dealers are surprised that there is not much demand for these products yet.

“Usually, people would start buying dates at least one week before the fasting month begins but this year the sales are not that good,” Abdul Rashid, a wholesale supplier of dates, said.

The sale of watermelon has also been on the lower side as some doctors have warned against consuming the fruit that has been artificially ripened to meet the Ramazan demand.“This is not the season for watermelons. People should avoid this fruit as growth hormones and ripening agents are used indiscriminately for faster growth. These chemicals can cause cancer among humans,” Dr Mudasir Ahmad said.



