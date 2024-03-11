Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Lithium Royalty Corp.

3/11/2024 10:37 AM EST

3/11/2024 - 10:56 AM EST - Cogeco Communications Inc. : Has appointed Frédéric Perron as President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of both Companies, effective immediately, succeeding Philippe Jetté who is retiring. Mr. Perron previously held the position of President of Cogeco Connexion, Cogeco's Canadian broadband business. This appointment follows a thorough Board-led succession planning process. To facilitate a seamless transition in leadership, Mr. Jetté will serve as a strategic advisor to the incoming CEO and Boards of Directors until August 31, 2024. Cogeco Communications Inc. shares T are trading down $0.23 at $56.73.









