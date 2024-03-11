(MENAFN- Baystreet) Intelligent BIO Ekes up on Private Placement

HanesBrands Keeps“Ole Miss” Connection Intact

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) shares slid at the open Monday, as the world's largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, and the University of Mississippi (“Ole Miss”) announced they have signed a three-year extension of their current apparel partnership that grants HanesBrands exclusive rights to Ole Miss fanwear in the mass retail channel.

The University of Mississippi is one of more than two dozen elite schools that have exclusive mass retail partnerships with HanesBrands, including Florida State, Penn State, the University of Michigan, Clemson University and Auburn University. In addition, more than a dozen leading universities have primary apparel partnerships with HanesBrands, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Cincinnati, The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia.

“Ole Miss has a rich and unique history as a university and in college athletics, and we're proud to play a part as we continue to support their dedicated fans,” said John Fryer, HanesBrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel.“It's our commitment to match their deep-rooted spirit and passion with our quality, innovative apparel and unrivaled retail experiences.”

HanesBrands, a global apparel company, is renowned for its world-class, in-house design expertise, manufacturing proficiency and commitment to sustainability. In addition to Champion and Hanes, the eco-forward Alternative Apparel brand and ComfortWash® brand are also included in the company's collegiate apparel program. The ComfortWash collection features vintage-washed tees and sweats made with cotton grown in the U.S.

