Mdf Commerce Hits 52-Week High On Sale mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.68 Monday. mdf today announced it has entered into an arrangement agreement to be acquired by funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, in an all-cash transaction. Upon completion of the Transaction, mdf commerce will become a privately held company.
Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.46 Monday. No news stories available today.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.49 Monday. No news stories available today.
Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.78 Monday. No news stories available today.
Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.50 Monday. No news stories available today.
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.22 Monday. No news stories available today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.98 Monday. No news stories available today.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Monday. No news stories available today.
Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $148.78 Friday. No news stories available today.
Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.34 Monday. No news stories available today.
Showcase Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $3.08 Monday. No news stories available today.
Sona Nanotech Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.64 Monday. No news stories available today.
