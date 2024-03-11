(MENAFN- Baystreet) EV, Mainstreet at 52-Week Highs on News

CIBC at 52-week High on NewsAtkins-Realis (SNC), Mawson at 52-Week Highs on NewsSNC, Galiano, MDA at 52-Week HighsAtkins, Blackline at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, March 11, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Mdf Commerce Hits 52-Week High On Sale mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.68 Monday. mdf today announced it has entered into an arrangement agreement to be acquired by funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, in an all-cash transaction. Upon completion of the Transaction, mdf commerce will become a privately held company.Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.46 Monday. No news stories available today.Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.49 Monday. No news stories available today.Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.78 Monday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.50 Monday. No news stories available today.North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.22 Monday. No news stories available today.Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.98 Monday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Monday. No news stories available today.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $148.78 Friday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.34 Monday. No news stories available today.Showcase Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $3.08 Monday. No news stories available today.Sona Nanotech Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.64 Monday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks