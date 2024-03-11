(MENAFN- Baystreet) Post-Record Rally Pauses, Indexes Tumble

AI-Led Rally Pauses, Dow Skirts Lower AdvertismentU.S. stocks fell Monday, extending last week's losses as investors geared up for fresh inflation data.The Dow Jones Industrials faltered 148.44 points to open Monday and the week at 38,574.25.The S&P 500 settled 27.27 points to 5,096.42.The NASDAQ slumped 80.68 points to 16,001.99.Nvidia pulled back around 2%, taking another leg down after Friday marked its worst daily move since late May. Super Micro Computer, which is also an AI-focused stock, dropped more than 9.5%.Meta also struggled, with the Facebook parent tumbling more than 4%.Traders are preparing for February's consumer and producer price indexes - which are set to release Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. These are among the last major economic reports before Federal Reserve leaders convene for their March policy meeting.Prices for the 10-year Treasury stayed where they were Monday, keeping yields to Friday's 4.08%.Oil prices skidded 84 cents to $77.17 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices surged $2.80 to $2,188.30.

