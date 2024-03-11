Ramadan Blessings Amid Economic Concerns: A Call For Inclusive Pricing

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Tomorrow marks the beginning of Ramadan, a month cherished for its blessings and prayers. Anticipation is high across the country for this sacred period.

However, amidst the excitement, some individuals experience fear and worry. You might be wondering: how can a blessed month like Ramadan evoke such emotions?

As the month of Ramadan commences, inflation takes an upward turn, causing prices to skyrocket. Every essential, from vegetables to meat, fruits to milk, sees a doubling in cost. This surge not only makes accessing fruits challenging but renders it impossible for the economically disadvantaged. In this context, Ramadan becomes a source of distress for the less privileged.

In this sacred month, whether affluent or underprivileged, everyone aspires to have a wholesome meal for iftar. Breaking the fast with good food, maintaining health with fruits, and sharing blessings with the less fortunate are universal desires.

However, these aspirations face a harsh reality when the new Ramadan price list is unveiled in the markets. It's not merely a statistic; it's a significant blow to the impoverished.

Conversely, during Ramadan, numerous individuals witness a halt in their usual work and businesses. Earnings dwindle compared to regular days. Consider the plight of a humble rickshaw driver – if they earn Rs 1,000 on a typical day, during Ramadan, this figure may plummet to Rs 500.

The decrease is attributed to reduced outdoor activities as people observe fasting, with only those compelled to venture out. In such circumstances, how can these individuals cover household expenses? Even necessities for iftar become a challenge.

This economic predicament isn't exclusive to rickshaw drivers; it extends to every individual with a modest income. The economically disadvantaged are already grappling with the flood of inflation, and the Ramadan price list compounds their burden, making it increasingly difficult to endure. It's no wonder they approach Ramadan with trepidation, concerned about meeting these additional expenses.

It is crucial for those setting the prices to consider the welfare of the less privileged. Instead of presenting lists with escalating prices, Ramadan should be associated with banners offering special inclusive pricing.

This approach ensures that even the economically challenged can partake in the joy of the blessed month. Everyone deserves the right to eat well, drink well, and spend Ramadan happily, free from worry and fear.