Turkiye Successfully Tests High-Precision Atmaca Rocket With Domestic Engine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Department of Defense Industry under the Administration of the President of Turkiye announced the successful testing of a high-precision Atmaca ("Hawk") rocket with a domestic engine, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The rocket equipped with the KTJ-3200 turbojet engine developed by the Kale Ar-Ge center accurately hit the target.

The head of the Defense Industry Department, Haluk Gergun, stressed the importance of import substitution for Turkiye's interests, congratulating the companies that contributed to the missile tests.

"Military developments equipped with domestic engines are becoming even more efficient. The Turkish military-industrial complex is approaching the goal of completely abandoning import dependence. All this changes the rules of the game on the battlefield," Gergun said.

The Atmaca high-precision anti-ship missile, created by Roketsan specialists, is capable of hitting a target at a distance of up to 220 km.

The Atmaca missile with a 220 kg warhead can also be mounted on corvettes, frigates and destroyers.