Turkiye Successfully Tests High-Precision Atmaca Rocket With Domestic Engine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Department of Defense Industry under the Administration of
the President of Turkiye announced the successful testing of a
high-precision Atmaca ("Hawk") rocket with a domestic engine, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The rocket equipped with the KTJ-3200 turbojet engine developed
by the Kale Ar-Ge center accurately hit the target.
The head of the Defense Industry Department, Haluk Gergun,
stressed the importance of import substitution for Turkiye's
interests, congratulating the companies that contributed to the
missile tests.
"Military developments equipped with domestic engines are
becoming even more efficient. The Turkish military-industrial
complex is approaching the goal of completely abandoning import
dependence. All this changes the rules of the game on the
battlefield," Gergun said.
The Atmaca high-precision anti-ship missile, created by Roketsan
specialists, is capable of hitting a target at a distance of up to
220 km.
The Atmaca missile with a 220 kg warhead can also be mounted on
corvettes, frigates and destroyers.
