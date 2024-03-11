Lithuania Bans Use Of Cars With Russian License Plates

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lithuania banned cars with Russian license plates on Monday,
except for diplomatic cars and vehicles transiting through
Lithuania to and from Russia's Kaliningrad region, according to the
Customs Department, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
As of March 11, drivers with Russian license plates will be
deemed in breach of the legislation and will in turn be liable
under the Code of Administrative Offences, the Customs said.
There are still around 50 Russia-registered cars on Lithuanian
territory, with their owners facing fines of €200-6,000
($219-6,561), the authority said, adding these cars would be seized
unless they departed from the country.
The Russian citizens who are heading to or from Russia's
Kaliningrad Oblast through Lithuania and have corresponding
documentation are exempt from the ban, however, transit through
Lithuania must not take longer than 24 hours, according to
Customs.
Furthermore, cars will not be allowed to enter Lithuania without
their owners being physically present in the car.
Lithuania initially banned cars with Russian license plates from
entering its territory in September last year, following a
recommendation from the European Commission.
All Baltic countries including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, have
now banned the entry of vehicles with Russian number plates with
Poland, Finland, Norway, and Bulgaria having introduced the
bans.
