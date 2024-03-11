Russia Boosts Pasta Export By 8% In 2023 - Agroexport Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian pasta exports gained 8% year on year and totaled 118,000
metric tons in 2023, the Agroexport federal center reported, Azernews reports, citing Tass.
"Russia exported over 118,000 metric tons of pasta, which 8%
higher than the volume in 2022," Agroexport said.
Kazakhstan, Belarus and Turkmenistan became the top buyers of
Russian pasta in 2023 in physical terms.
"The post-Soviet countries are traditionally the leading buyers
of the flour product. However, deliveries to non-CIS countries are
also evolving," the center said. Shipments to China soared by 3.7
times to over 1,100 metric tons in 2023.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107963279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.