Russia Boosts Pasta Export By 8% In 2023 - Agroexport Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian pasta exports gained 8% year on year and totaled 118,000 metric tons in 2023, the Agroexport federal center reported, Azernews reports, citing Tass.

Kazakhstan, Belarus and Turkmenistan became the top buyers of Russian pasta in 2023 in physical terms.

"The post-Soviet countries are traditionally the leading buyers of the flour product. However, deliveries to non-CIS countries are also evolving," the center said. Shipments to China soared by 3.7 times to over 1,100 metric tons in 2023.