Bitcoin Price Reaches Its All-Time High Twice Over Day, Surpassing $72,000


3/11/2024 3:10:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Bitcoin rose to $72,226, according to data from Binance, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

As of 15:08 Moscow time, Bitcoin slowed down its growth and reached $71,641.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants. New system blocks should be created to do this.

