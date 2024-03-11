Bitcoin Price Reaches Its All-Time High Twice Over Day, Surpassing $72,000

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Bitcoin rose to $72,226, according to data from
Binance, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
As of 15:08 Moscow time, Bitcoin slowed down its growth and
reached $71,641.
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the
same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by
any user - system participants. New system blocks should be created
to do this.
