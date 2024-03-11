Azercell Is Now In Khankendi!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator launches a new service
center in Karabakh
"Azercell Telecom" LLC continues to expand its service center
network in the liberated territories. The leading mobile operator
proudly announces the launch of its official dealer store in the
center of Khankendi.
As a result, Azercell now has five official service and sales
centers in the liberated territories. The company's Exclusive
office is located in Shusha city, along with the dealer stores in
Agali village of Zangilan and Lachin. Notably, Azercell recently
introduced the first official store in Fuzuli.
In this regard, the company's official representatives visited
the newly opened stores in Fuzuli and Khankendi. Both offices
provide convenience for various operations on mobile numbers.
Equipped with modern facilities, the stores also offer a range of
devices for daily use, as well as smartphones available for
purchase via credit or cash options.
"Azercell Telecom" LLC actively participates in the
reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories. As the
pioneer in establishing the mobile network infrastructure in
Karabakh, Azercell stands as the first mobile operator to open a
customer service center and an official dealer store in the region.
To date, the leading mobile operator has deployed more than 150 4G
base stations and launched 2 "green" stations powered by solar
energy in the liberated territories.
