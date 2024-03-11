               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Tokayev: People Of Kazakhstan Were Very Happy About Historic Victory Of Azerbaijan


3/11/2024 3:10:29 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has achieved a historic victory under your authoritative leadership. This is the restoration of state sovereignty. The people of Kazakhstan were very happy in this regard,” President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Underlining that COP29 is a recognition of the successes of social and economic development of Azerbaijan, as well as successes in the international arena, the President of Kazakhstan said, “Kazakhstan supports the holding of COP29 at the appropriate level and will make efforts to ensure that this ultimate goal is achieved.”

