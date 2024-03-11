President Tokayev: People Of Kazakhstan Were Very Happy About Historic Victory Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has achieved a historic victory under your
authoritative leadership. This is the restoration of state
sovereignty. The people of Kazakhstan were very happy in this
regard,” President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a
joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
Underlining that COP29 is a recognition of the successes of
social and economic development of Azerbaijan, as well as successes
in the international arena, the President of Kazakhstan said,
“Kazakhstan supports the holding of COP29 at the appropriate level
and will make efforts to ensure that this ultimate goal is
achieved.”
