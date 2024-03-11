Stoltenberg About Taurus Missiles Delivery: Germany Is Providing Significant Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany remains a leading country in terms of military assistance to Ukraine, and these efforts are supported by many other Allies in the Alliance in their efforts to enable Ukraine to exercise its right to self-defense.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this before the flag-raising ceremony to mark Sweden's accession to NATO on March 11, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked by journalists about the possible supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said:“You have to remember what this is: this is a war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine and Ukraine has, enshrined in the UN Charter, the right to defend themselves and we have the right to help them to uphold the right for self defence. But I will not go into specific systems for specific Allies. I just welcome that Allies are doing more, including that Germany is providing significant support to Ukraine”.



He reminded that Germany has been one of the NATO Allies that has provided the most support to Ukraine, significant substantial military support from Germany to Ukraine: advanced air defense systems, IRIS-T, patriots and others, battle tanks, the Leopard battle tanks, significant amounts of ammunition and also a lot of maintenance and repair facilities to help Ukraine develop their own defense industry. Thus, according to Stoltenberg, Germany is really a lead nation when it comes to military support to Ukraine.

“I also welcome that several Allies are now also delivering long range systems. UK has been delivering the Storm Shadow, the cruise missiles, France, similar cruise missiles, SCALP, and many Allies are now together in coalition helping Ukraine to train pilots preparing them for receiving F-16s. So Allies are delivering also long range systems to help Ukraine defend themselves,” Stoltenberg noted.

As reported, on Monday, 11 March, a solemn ceremony was held in Brussels to raise the national flag of Sweden, which on March 7 became NATO's 32nd Ally.