Six Children Returned From Occupied Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Families with five children and an 18-year-old orphan have been brought back from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Bringing our children back from the occupied territory is an ongoing effort. And now we have good news again. Families with five children and an 18-year-old orphan managed to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine," Prokudin said.

514,000 people live in Donetsk region, more than 60,000 of them need to be evacuated first

He added that the youngest of the children is two years old. "Now children and adults are safe. Psychologists and doctors are working with them”.

The regional governor thanked the Save Ukraine organization, which helps in relocating families to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, three more children from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories have been brought back to Ukraine.

Photo: AA