Russian Forces Shell Vovchansk And Kupiansk District, Four Civilians Wounded

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“At around 13:30, Vovchansk came under enemy fire. A 70-year-old woman was wounded. Eight private houses were damaged. After 13:00, the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district came under enemy fire. Three civilian men were wounded and hospitalized,” the report says. Read also:
In addition, Russians fired at the village of Kutuzivka in the Kharkiv district with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. No casualties were reported.
The information is being updated, the regional governor added.
As reported, on 11 March, Russians attacked the outskirts of Derhachi in the Kharkiv district.
