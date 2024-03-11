Ukrainian Defense Forces Expanding Bridgehead On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces are maintaining positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River and are working to expand their bridgehead.

According to Ukrinform, the Operational Command South reported this on Facebook.

“Counter-battery fighting is ongoing in the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces. The enemy's primary objective is to dislodge our units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. After two days of inactivity, the enemy launched four assaults with minimal force. Having suffered losses, including killed and wounded, they retreated to their original positions,” the report says.

As noted, Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River and are working to expand their bridgehead.

At the same time, the Russian invaders continue to conduct frequent aerial reconnaissance operations, exerting pressure with artillery shelling, and using a large number of combat drones of various modifications with destructive elements.

Throughout the day, the enemy continued to terrorize civilians in the frontline areas of the Kherson region and the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv region. A total of 64 FPV drones, 19 Lancet combat UAVs, and 25 drops of 45 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications were recorded.

A civilian was injured and a private car damaged as the enemy dropped munition in Antonivka, Kherson region.

Four artillery attacks were recorded in Kherson and two in Tiahynka and Monastyrske.

The enemy also shelled Chornobaivka, Vesele, Komyshany, Zolota Balka, Tiahynka, Sadove, Dmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Ivanivka in the Kherson region, the water area of the Ochakiv community and the territory of the Kutsurub community with artillery fire.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army has lost about 424,980 troops in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

