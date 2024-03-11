Polish Farmers Hindering Movement Of Charter Buses On Ukrainian Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine officials are recording cases where charter buses heading to or from Poland are being blocked by protesters on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Previously, protesters focused only on freight vehicles.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrinform saw.

"The movement of buses from the Polish side is becoming complicated as protesters are deliberately hindering passage of such passenger transport without any explanation," the report reads.

According to Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, the passengers in international charter buses are mainly women with children, elderly people, those with disabilities, military personnel returning from or going to training, and foreign national traveling in transit.

"The attempt of Polish farmers to make them hostages of protest is unacceptable to the civilized world. We draw the attention of Polish law enforcement agencies to the inadmissibility of such actions and call on them to intervene," Kubrakov said.

As reported, as of March 11, Polish farmers continue to block the Polish-Ukrainian border in five directions. Currently, there are 1,700 freight trucks lined up in queues.