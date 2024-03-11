Activists In Occupied Crimea Boycotting Russian“Presidential Election”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement continue to boycott the sham presidential elections Russia is attempting to hold in occupied Crimea as part of a civil resistance effort against the invaders.

That's according to the organization's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement print leaflets every day and risk their own lives in order to express their civic position. The Autonomous Republic of Crimea is against Putin, Simferopol is against Putin," the statement reads.

Guerillas inspot Russian radar in Dzhankoy

Activists have been spreading leaflets and putting out yellow ribbons across the peninsula.

As reported, the Yellow Ribbon movement has created Boycott, where anyone living under occupation can learn about effective and safe ways to snub sham elections.

Russia is set to hold the presidential election on March 15-17, including in the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine.