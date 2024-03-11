Ukraine's Air Force Hits Russian Command Post

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force released drone footage showing a Russian command post, located on a tanker, being destroyed in a successful strike.
The relevant report was posted on Teleram by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk , Ukrinform saw.
"I thank the pilots for their successful combat performance against the enemy command post," Oleshchuk wrote, without providing details. Read also:
Ukraine reports over 5K Russian KIAs, WIAs in past week
As Ukrinform reported earlier, from February 24, 2022 to March 11, 2024, Russia's overall combat losses amounted to 424,980, including 920 in the past day alone.
