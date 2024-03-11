Polish Police Deny Reports Of Ukrainian Buses Being Stopped By Protesters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish police have refuted reports that protesters, along with police officers, were stopping charter buses heading to and from Ukraine near border checkpoints.

That's according to Katarzyna Nowak, acting spokeswoman for the Police Chief Commandant, who spoke with PAP, Ukrinform reports with reference to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna

"This is not true, nothing of this kind is happening. We, as the police, have absolutely no control over humanitarian, military, medical aid, or buses carrying passengers. They drive on unhindered," Nowak said.

Agriculture ministers of Ukraine,hold talks in Lviv

As reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov , protesters and the police were allegedly stopping buses carrying passenger, heading to Poland and back, near the border.

In this regard, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, said the Consul from Ukraine's Consulate General in Lublin took off to the Dorohusk checkpoint to learn more about the situation.