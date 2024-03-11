               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Future Electronics Announces Fourth Season Of The Current: A Leading Video Podcast Series


3/11/2024 3:05:11 PM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is excited to announce the launch of the fourth season of its renowned video podcast series, The Current. Dedicated to exploring the forefront of application technology, The Current features industry-leading engineers who deliver insightful discussions on the newest, fastest-growing, and most exciting technologies within the embedded semiconductor industry.

Viewers can expect endless episodes filled with engaging discussions covering a wide range of topics, including the latest advancements in embedded systems, innovative applications, and design techniques.

Renowned experts share valuable insights on thriving in trending markets, avoiding common design pitfalls, and staying ahead of the industry's best practices.

Each episode of "The Current" promises to deliver in-depth discussions and practical advice from industry professionals, empowering viewers to stay abreast of emerging trends and developments in the embedded semiconductor industry.

To see the latest episodes of Season Four, or for more information about the video podcast series, visit

For more information about Future Electronics, visit

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,200 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 47 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Futureï¿1⁄2s mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information, visit

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President ï¿1⁄2 Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS

+1 514-694-7710
...

