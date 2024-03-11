Mamaearth Is Ready To Disrupt The Personal Wash Category

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, March 11, 2024- Mamaearth, India's leading brand for toxin-free and natural personal care products, is thrilled to announce its entry into the personal wash category. The brand's expansion into this segment marks a significant milestone in its mission to provide safe, effective, and toxin-free goodness for consumers across the country.



The personal care industry has seen rampant advancements with extensive research and development over the years. However, one of the biggest categories of personal care being personal wash has seen relatively stagnant innovation in recent years. The market continues to be dominated by products containing chemicals and synthetic ingredients falling majorly under Grade 2 & 3 segments, with very limited Grade 1 options.



With a growing demand for natural and sustainable personal care products, Mamaearth's decided to venture into the personal wash category. Innovation has been at the forefront for Mamaearth and the brand took the challenge to disrupt the market with an innovation within the personal wash category. Mamaearth Moisturizing Lotion Soaps are Grade 1 soaps with Made-Safe certification in a non-drying formula.



Mamaearth's signature blend of natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals and toxins, the new range of moisturizing lotion soaps are a perfect amalgamation of deep cleansing along with the power of a moisturizing lotion. Available in 4 variants Ubtan, Vitamin C, Multani Mitti and Neem, the personal wash category includes a variety of soaps tailored to different skin types and preferences, ensuring that there is something for everyone. From deeply cleansing foams to nourishing body lotion, each soap is thoughtfully crafted to deliver a refreshing and rejuvenating experience while prioritizing the well-being of both consumers and the planet.



Commenting on this innovation, Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said: The lack of innovation in the personal wash category has been a challenge for the category particularly given the constant demand for natural, eco-friendly, and safer alternatives, without compromising on the efficacy. This presented an interesting challenge for us, and we began our quest to solve this problem. With the launch of our lotion soaps, we are solving the need for a soap that deeply cleanses and does not dry the skin, instead provides moisturization as well. At Mamaearth, we are committed to offering safe and toxin-free alternatives, and with the entry into the personal wash category, we will continue working on innovative formats to disrupt this category and provide consumers with a wider selection of toxin-free and safe options for their daily hygiene routine."



In addition to its commitment to product quality and safety, Mamaearth continues to uphold its values of sustainability and social responsibility. The brand's personal wash products are packaged in recyclable materials, further reducing its environmental footprint, and contributing to a cleaner, greener future.



The new range of Mamaearth personal wash products is now available for purchase online and at select retail outlets across India.

