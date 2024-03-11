Min. Of Health Hails KRCS Volunteer Medical Team's Efforts In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 11 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi praised hailed the efforts of the volunteer medical team of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, which performed delicate surgical operations on the injured and wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Minister Al-Awadi told KUNA after the medical team's return that this initiative is the first in the Gulf and the culmination of coordination between public benefit associations in Kuwait and with humanitarian associations and organizations in Egypt and Palestine.

The minister affirmed that the medical team performed its work with full dedication and sincerity, expressing his pride in its efforts in treating the wounded and injured.

He also praised Kuwait's firm position in supporting the Palestinian people by providing medical, food aid, and urgent shelter for those affected in the Gaza Strip.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, said that the Society is keen to provide aid to the Gaza Strip, including providing medical personnel to provide the necessary treatment, adding that the team's presence is "a national pride worthy of praise."

The team performed about 23 surgical operations on sick and wounded Palestinians in (Kuwait Specialist) and (Gaza European) hospitals. (end)

