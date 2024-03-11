Egyptian Air Force, Emirati Counterpart Carry Out Humanitarian Airdrops On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 11 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Air Force carried out airdrops of humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with Emirati military transport aircraft, to provide relief to the people of the Strip with the advent of the month of Ramadhan.

Egyptian Air Force planes took off in conjunction with their counterparts from the UAE from Al-Arish Airport to carry out the airdrop of tons of food and medical aid to the northern Gaza Strip, said official spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces, Colonel of the Staff Colonel Gharib Abdelhafez in a statement.

He added that Egypt was keen to intensify airdrops of relief aid to the people of Gaza on the first days of the holy month of Ramadhan, in implementation of the directives of President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza. (end)

aff









MENAFN11032024000071011013ID1107963159