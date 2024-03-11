India Successfully Conducts Flight Test Of Agni-5 Missile With MIRV Technology

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 11 (KUNA) -- India on Monday announced first successful flight test of Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

The Indian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) which is the premier agency under the Ministry of Defence charged with the military's research and development, conducted first successful flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology.

The statement added that the ambitious Mission Divyastra was carried out from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in eastern Indian state of Odisha.

"Various telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles. The Mission accomplished the designed parameters," the ministry further said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh appreciated efforts of the DRDO scientists who participated in the conduct of the complex mission and achieved exceptional success.

India is engaged for decades in an arms race with its rivals China and Pakistan as New Delhi conducts periodic testing of missiles developed to strengthen its arsenal against any possible enemy attacks of its cities. (end)

