Kuwait Amir, Al-Sabah Family Receives Ramadhan Well-Wishers

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 11 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Al-Sabah family received Monday citizens and residents on the occasion on the Holy month of Ramadhan. The reception reflected unity of the Kuwaiti people during these occasions. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.