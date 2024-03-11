UN Chief Renews Call For Ceasefire In Gaza, Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 11 (KUNA) -- The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres called on Monday for a truce in the Israel-Gaza war and Sudan as the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan begins.

In a statement, Guterres also urged the release of hostages held by Hamas and the removal of 'all obstacles to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required' to Gaza.

As Ramadan begins, Palestinian health ministry in Gaza issued new casualty figures, noting at least 31,112 Palestinians have been killed and 72,760 wounded since 7 October in Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip.

The UN chief also warned from the repercussions of threats to attack Rafah city, which would push Palestinians in Gaza to new depths of hell, stressing on the importance of ending the cycle of violence.

Reiterating his call to the warring parties to halt the war, Guterres highlighted the same compelling appeal from the families of victims who visited the UN in New York recently.

"As one of those family members said, "we are not here for condolences. We are not here for apologies. We are here for immediate action," Guterres added. (end)

