Social Development Minister Partakes In CSW68 In New York, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Bani Mustafa noted that the empowerment of Jordanian women is a priority in the reform and modernization paths led by His Majesty the King in all sectors. In the political track, parliamentary elections will be held this year, the first after the completion of political modernization and constitutional amendments, in which the state guaranteed a wider participation of women and protected them from all forms of violence and discrimination.She added that amendments to the Political Parties and Elections Laws increased the percentage of women in parties to 44%, with 19% holding leadership roles. The percentage of women in the next parliament is likely to rise as the number of seats allotted to them in local constituencies and advanced seats on party lists increases. In addition, the system of financial contributions to parties has been amended to ensure greater investment in women's capabilities and more equitable access to financial resources, especially during elections.Bani Mustafa said that Jordan's ranking in terms of women's economic participation has risen on the World Bank's Women, Business, and Law Index 2024, as a result of legislative reforms in labor, social security, and company laws and the adoption of the Women's Economic Empowerment Strategy as part of the government's economic executive plan.She explained that the figures indicate an increase in the rate of women's economic participation, after great efforts were made to overcome the challenges related to safe transportation, a decent work environment, the provision of nurseries and childcare facilities, as well as facilitating and simplifying digital and financial inclusion for women, through loans with low interest rates and a longer grace period. The focus is on ensuring that women take a fair share of jobs in the green economy and information technology sectors, facilitating business procedures, and shifting from licensing to registration to contribute to transferring women from the informal to the formal sector.She pointed out that the focus in the administrative modernization track is on completing the automation of services, improving their quality in the public sector, and facilitating their access to all the most vulnerable groups.