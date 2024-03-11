Social Development Minister Partakes In CSW68 In New York

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Mar. 11 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development and Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Women's Empowerment, Wafa Bani Mustafa, participated in the UN's 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) in New York on Monday.In her speech, she said, "We gather today as women leaders who have always believed in and campaigned for human rights and women's rights on a national and worldwide level. The horrific onslaught on the Gaza Strip is entering its sixth month, with collective misery and crimes against humanity against the Strip's population continuing, resulting in the deaths and injuries of over 100,000 Palestinians, 70% of whom are women and children."In addition, she mentioned that over 50,000 expectant mothers in Gaza are not having safe deliveries, and over 64,000 women are unable to provide nourishment for their offspring. In addition, most hospitals have been rendered inoperable, houses, colleges, and universities have been completely destroyed, and the provision of essential humanitarian relief is still being blocked a blatant disregard for the ruling of the International Court of Justice.Bani Mustafa demanded an acknowledgment that the international system had failed Palestinian women, that all international mechanisms and tools had failed to put an end to this ongoing genocide in broad daylight and in light of double standards, and that there were inconsistencies between the value of human life and fundamental rightsShe emphasized Jordan's unwavering stance headed by His Majesty King Abdullah II in favor of an immediate ceasefire, the cessation of the genocide in Gaza, and the continuation of aid operations. She cited the Kingdom's efforts to send airdrops and land convoys carrying relief supplies.