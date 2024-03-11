Finance Ministry Issues Financial Order To Disburse Public Expenditures For Current Month

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 11 (Petra) -- Minister of Finance Mohamad Al-Ississ issued Financial Order No. 3 on Monday to govern public spending of ministries and state agencies
In the financial order, Al-Ississ underlined the text of Article (4/A) of General Budget Law No. (1) for the fiscal year 2024, which states that "spending is made from funds allotted to government agencies based on public and/or private financial orders, and pursuant to monthly financial transfers certified by the Director General of the General Budget Department."
He also underlined the text of Article (15/A), which states that "spending is made from funds allotted to government agencies based on public and/or private financial orders."
