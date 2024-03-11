Foreign Ministry Hails Outcomes Of Arab League's Meeting On Libya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 11 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates hailed the outcomes of the Arab League's meeting held on Sunday, to support the political settlement aimed at holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya.The meeting included the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, and the Chairman of the High Council of State.The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for Libya and for all Arab and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in Libya in a way that benefits and prospers the Libyan people.