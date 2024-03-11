Guterres Says Ramadan 'Opportunity' To Achieve Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed Monday reaching a humanitarian truce in Gaza since Ramadan would be a "good opportunity" to realise a ceasefire.According to Anadolu, Guterres said, "Yet even though Ramadan has begun – the killing, bombing and bloodshed continue in Gaza," Guterres told journalists.He added, "My strongest appeal today is to honour the spirit of Ramadan by silencing the guns – and removing all obstacles to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required,"