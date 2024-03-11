King, Egypt President Stress Importance Of Imposing Calm In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a call on Monday from Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, which covered the importance of imposing calm in Gaza to enable the flow of more aid into all parts of the Strip.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty expressed appreciation for Egypt's ongoing efforts to reach a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.The importance of avoiding possible escalations in Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif was also stressed.The two leaders exchanged wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.