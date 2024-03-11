43Kg Of Narcotic Seized In Border Crossing Drug Bust

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- Anti-drug agents at the Jaber border crossing with Syria Monday seized 237,000 pills, about 43 kilograms, of the Captagon drug, the Jordan Customs Department and the Public Security Directorate said.Customs and security agencies anti-narcotic officers thwarted the smuggling attempt after they searched two suspicious trucks at the border post, said Customs department spokesman Sa'id Ashour.A thorough inspection of the vehicles, one loaded with folding wooden epoxy tables and the other with children's beds, yielded the drugs that were stashed inside the cargo.Customs Department Director General Jalal Qudah said customs officers, in coordination with security bodies and authorities at the border posts are working at full capacity to prevent smuggling, commending customs officers for raising their capability to counter "the innovative criminal methods" of drug smugglers.