Army Commander, Bahraini Envoy Talk Cooperation

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, and the Bahraini ambassador to Jordan, Ahmed Ruwai, Monday discussed cooperation.The meeting in Amman focused on enhancing cooperation between the armed forces of Jordan and Bahrain.

