Waseem To Lead UAE In Three-Match T20 Series Against Scotland


3/11/2024 2:45:23 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 4:56 PM

Prolific opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the UAE men's national team in their three-match T20I series against Scotland that will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from today.

The second match will be played on Wednesday with the third and final game set to take place on Thursday.

The matches will begin at 7:30pm local time with the toss to take place at 7:00pm.

UAE squad for T20Is against Scotland: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Aryan Lakra, Ashwant Valthapa, Basil Hameed, Hazrat Luqman, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zohaib, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Chopra, Raja Akifullah, Tanish Suri and Vriitya Aravind.

Support staff: Amjad Izzi (Manager), Lalchand Rajput (Head Coach), Ahmed Raza (Assistant coach), Azharuddin Qureshi(Trainer), Karthikeyan Rathinam(Analyst), Manish Pardeshi(Physiotherapist).

Broadcast details: Fancode - India, Sports eye - Facebook and YouTube (rest of the world).

Schedule

UAE vs Scotland T20I series

Venue:Dubai International Stadium

11 March – First match

13 March – Second match

14 March – Third match

