Two Houses In Meitei Village Near India-Myanmar Border Set Ablaze

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, March 12 (IANS) Kwatha Khunou, one of the last Meitei villages on the eastern side of restive Manipur, had remained relatively untouched in the ethnic violence that broke out in the northeastern state over ten months ago but now, two houses there were found to been torched by "unknown attackers", officials said on Monday.

Nestled along the India-Myanmar border, the tiny hamlet, which comes under the jurisdiction of Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district, has nearly 15 houses with around 40 people.

In the aftermath of the ethnic violence that broke out on May 3 last year, the villagers, fearing attacks from the surrounding tribal villages, left the area for safety, village Chairman Ningthoujam Maniha said on Monday.

He said that many of the villagers of the Kwatha Khunou had taken refuge at the nearby Central forces-guarded Kwatha Khunjao, another Meitei village having a population of little over 200, while others, including patients and students, are staying in Imphal.

"When some villagers, along with the Central forces, returned to Kwatha Khunou on Monday, they witnessed two houses reduced to ashes though other structures remained intact," Manihar said adding that the incident might have occurred on late Sunday night.

"We don't know what will happen to other houses and structures in our village in the coming days," he lamented while urging the government to deploy adequate security there to ensure the displaced villagers return there soon.

The torched houses belong to L. Irabanta, 66, and Wahengbam Budha, 45.

Manihar said normally the Army carried out patrolling and sometimes, halted a night or two there.

"But, we are not sure whether they (Army) were there or not when the incident took place," he added.

Following the incident, security forces deployed at Moreh town, visited Kwatha Khunou to assess the situation. Superintendent of Police, Special Commando, Th Krishnatombi Singh said:“Kwatha Khunou is an abandoned village as no villagers were seen there during our visit. We saw the remains of two kutcha houses (houses made of mud and straw), and we could not immediately ascertain who torched the houses. A newly constructed government health centre building and other structures remained intact."

Plans are afoot in the government to set up a security post at Kwatha Khunou to ensure the displaced villagers return, the police officer told the media on Monday.