Battery Stock News Bite- Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainers List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Battery Stock News Bites - Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI ) has made the NASDAQ top ten gainers list trading at $2.1200, up $1.3400 or 171.7949% on volume of over 29 million shares.

The company's most recent news was on March 6th. Solidion Technology, Inc. , an advanced battery technology solutions provider, began trading on NASDAQ

on February 5, 2024. Solidion is the merged entity between Honeycomb Battery Company (HBC, Dayton, Ohio) and Nubia Brand International Co., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), based in Dallas, Texas.

For those who envision taking an air taxi to go from Manhattan to JFK Airport or from the San Francisco Airport to San Jose, California, without having to endure traffic jams or inhale carbon monoxide en route, this vision of the future will come true sooner than expected.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is the next urban transportation technology breakthrough. "There are 288 companies in Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Aircraft"1. At the heart of an eVTOL aircraft is a heavy battery pack. The amount of energy that can be stored in a battery pack with a reduced mass must be significantly increased before the eVTOL industry can literally take off.

Industry experts agree that "eVTOL aircraft needs a battery system with a gravimetric energy density > 400 Wh/kg"2. For an air taxi to carry more passengers, a battery cell energy density higher than 450 or even 500 Wh/kg will be required.

Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries are currently the only practical energy storage solution capable of delivering such a high energy density (theoretically >600 Wh/kg) to power the transition to electric air mobility.

