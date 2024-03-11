               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Occasion Of Ramadan


3/11/2024 2:29:17 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has received cables from leaders of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of Ramadan, as well as from senior officials and officers, and representatives of civil society organisations in the Kingdom.
According to a royal court statement, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on the occasion of the holy month.

