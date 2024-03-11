King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Occasion Of Ramadan

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has received cables from leaders of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of Ramadan, as well as from senior officials and officers, and representatives of civil society organisations in the Kingdom.According to a royal court statement, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on the occasion of the holy month.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.